Fresh debate emerges over potency of Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) 's announcement of activating the Port Harcourt refinery has sparked intense debate, with civil society groups urging caution and calling for transparency.

The groups, led by the Coalition for Accountability and Transparency in Energy Sector (CATES), have raised concerns that the refinery, which Nigerians paid billions to operationalise, may have been turned into a mere blending plant rather than a fully functional refinery.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 27, Dr Linus Ikwur, spokesperson for CATES, criticised the NNPCL for misrepresenting the refinery's operational status.

"Nigerians paid for a refinery, not a blending plant. What we are being presented with is not what was promised," Ikwur declared.

He emphasised that the government's failure to deliver a fully operational refinery, despite significant investments, is a clear case of "what I ordered versus what I got."

The controversy intensified following the NNPCL's announcement on Tuesday, November 26, that the Port Harcourt refinery had begun trucking out products.

The NNPCL's official social media channels claimed that the refinery produced and distributed Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

However, Sahara Reporters quickly uncovered a significant discrepancy, revealing that the NNPCL was instead blending "Cracked C5 petroleum resins" with Naphtha to create gasoline, which they were marketing as locally refined fuel.

A source within the refinery system confirmed to Sahara Reporters that the refinery is operating at its original capacity of 60,000 barrels per day but has yet to start producing petrol.

"If they claim they are trucking out PMS, it is a lie," the source stated, clarifying that the refinery could only produce diesel at this point.

The blending of imported Cracked C5 with other chemicals was also highlighted as a deceptive practice that could impact the quality of fuel available to Nigerians.

The NNPCL responded to these revelations, with spokesperson Olufemi Soneye defending the blending process as a "standard practice in refineries globally."

He added, "The refinery incorporates crack C5, a blending component from our sister company, Indorama Petrochemicals, to produce gasoline that meets required specifications."

Group refutes NNPCL’s claim of billions in investment for PH refinery blending plant

Another group, the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, also expressed scepticism about the NNPCL's claims.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, national coordinator Comrade Mahmud Abdul questioned the corporation's integrity.

"The announcement of the refinery's operations is a ruse designed to deceive Nigerians," Abdul said.

"NNPCL has been shifting deadlines for years, and now they are misleading the public about the refinery's true status."

The group further warned that the blending of substandard imported products could have detrimental effects on engine performance and fuel quality.

They also called for a full investigation into the NNPCL's activities and urged the Federal Government to hold those responsible accountable for any mismanagement.

The ongoing dispute over the Port Harcourt refinery underscores the growing frustration among Nigerians over the prolonged delays and mismanagement of the country's oil refineries, which are critical to addressing the nation's perennial fuel supply issues.