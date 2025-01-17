Fresh blackout hits Abuja residents - AEDC gives restoration update

Residents of Abuja have been plunged into darkness due to a fault in the 132-kilovolt lines from the Katampe to AT5 Central Area Transmission Station, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced on Friday, January 17.

In a statement shared via its official X account, AEDC disclosed that the affected areas include Federal Secretariat, Wuse Zones 1-7, Central Mosque, Energy Commission, Transcorp Hotel, Eagle Square, Yar’adua Centre, Central Area, Maitama, Kado Estate, parts of Jabi, and several Garki districts.

“This is to inform residents... that the power outage being experienced is due to a fault on the 132kV lines 182 from Katampe to AT5 Central Area Transmission Station. The TCN team is currently investigating the cause of the outage and will ensure that power supply is restored as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is working to identify the root cause of the blackout.

However, AEDC did not provide a specific timeline for when electricity would be restored.

It was gathered that the outage extends beyond the listed areas, with parts of Dawaki and Dutse Zone 7 experiencing over a day of power disruption.

This development follows AEDC’s earlier announcement of a two-week power disruption in Abuja and Nasarawa State, attributed to the relocation of key TCN infrastructure, including the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers.