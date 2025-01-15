Former Sokoto governor resigns from PDP as 2027 shake-up looms

Attahiru Bafarawa, the former governor of Sokoto State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced plans to lead a youth-focused movement that aims to foster empowerment and transformation.

In a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Bafarawa revealed his decision to step away from partisan politics to avoid potential conflicts of interest as he commits to advancing youth-oriented initiatives.

"I am dedicating my efforts to creating opportunities for our young generation and ensuring they have the tools to transform our society," he stated.

Bafarawa, who served as Sokoto’s governor from 1999 to 2007, is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

His resignation comes as parties gear up for the 2027 general elections, prompting speculation about his next political move.

Political shake-ups ahead of 2027 poll

Meanwhile, political realignments are gaining momentum across the country.

In Kano, Abbas Sani Abbas, a former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Abbas's departure followed his dismissal by Governor Abba Yusuf and several top officials amid growing calls for stricter governance.

Bafarawa’s exit from the PDP signals his departure from traditional political structures to focus on initiatives he believes will drive long-term societal benefits.