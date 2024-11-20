FG lifts NYSC posting restrictions, aligns with Tinubu’s mandate

The Federal Government has revoked all previous directives regarding posting restrictions in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This was made known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday signed by Omolara Esan, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry of Youth Development. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, lifted the restrictions in a memo to the NYSC dated November 18, with effect from the start date of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course.

Olawande said that the ministerial directive aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to ensure that all government ministries, agencies, and parastatals operate harmoniously with the administration’s overall vision. “Tinubu is highly concerned about the rising rate of youth unemployment. “As a result, he expects the ministry of and its affiliated agencies to take a leading role in addressing the issue,” he said. According to him, the current NYSC posting policy, established during the tenure of former Minister, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, limited postings to four sectors: Education, Agriculture, Health, and Infrastructure.

He said that the argument of Abdullahi at the time was that while the government was funding the NYSC, many private organisations were no longer employed because of the easy access to cheap corps labour, “As we battle the unemployment crisis, there is an urgent need to review this policy in order to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study. “Without prejudice to the need to constantly review in accordance with prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings. “Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study. “Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos,” he stated.