FG freeze Rivers State FAAC allocation amid Wike-Fubara clash

The Nigerian government has withheld October's Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue for Rivers State, escalating tensions between Governor Simi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Bawa Mokwa, spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), confirmed the suspension on Friday, November 22, citing compliance with a Federal High Court ruling.

The ruling, issued on October 30 by Justice Abdulmalik, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian government from disbursing funds to Rivers State.

Mokwa clarified, “The October 2024 FAAC has not been distributed yet. However, the Federal Government will obey the court order on Rivers State's allocation. As long as there’s no contrary directive, the status will remain.”

This development follows a lawsuit filed by the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State Assembly, which alleged that Governor Fubara’s administration failed to comply with a court order requiring the re-presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill to the Assembly.

The faction, reportedly aligned with Wike, accused the state executive of undermining legislative authority. The Rivers State political crisis has intensified since Governor Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Wike, shortly after assuming office.

The Amaewhule faction, backed by Wike, has been locked in a power struggle with Fubara, further complicating governance in the oil-rich state. Meanwhile, Mokwa assured that the federal government is proceeding cautiously.

“The process of disbursement for the October 2024 monthly allocation is ongoing, but due diligence will be observed in Rivers State's case,” he added.