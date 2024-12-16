FG declares free train rides nationwide for Christmas festivities

The Federal Government has unveiled a free train ride initiative for Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, made this announcement following Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The complimentary train services will be available from 20th December 2024 to 5th January 2025.

The initiative aims to ease the transportation burdens of citizens who travel to celebrate the holiday season with their families and loved ones.

He explained that this decision underscores the government’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare during the festive period.

The free rides will be available nationwide on all active train routes, providing Nigerians with a unique opportunity to experience rail travel at no cost.

This measure is expected to enhance connectivity between cities and alleviate the financial strain often associated with holiday travel.

Citizens have enthusiastically welcomed the announcement, many of whom see it as a timely gesture during the financially demanding festive season. The government is urging Nigerians to take advantage of the offer and travel safely.