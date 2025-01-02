Few workers resume at Osun Government offices as others bask in new year celebrations

There was a noticeably low turnout of workers in Osogbo, Osun, on Thursday as work resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the state secretariat and other government offices reports that some workers were yet to resume. At the Osun State Secretariat, Abere, it was observed that some were yet to report at their duty posts. Similarly, at the Osun House of Assembly, some offices were not open as the majority of staff were observed not to be around. A visit to Olorunda Local Government Secretariat, Osogbo, also revealed the absence of a lot of workers, as some offices were still under lock.

Most officers and workers at the federal establishments in Osogbo were equally not at their duty posts as only essential workers were visible. Mr Kazeem Ayofe, a staffer of the Osun Assembly, told NAN that the majority of workers of the assembly would only be resuming on Monday because the assembly was on recess. “Those that have travelled for the Christmas and New Year celebrations will probably return on Monday because the assembly is already on break. "Only the senior officers and those on essential duties will mostly be coming to office and work, till the House of Assembly resumes in February.” he said.