Female Nigerian top graduate from Togo university wins ₦2.7m cash prize

Amaobi Precious, a Nigerian student, has been awarded 1 million CFA (approximately ₦2.7 million) by the PCI Foundation for her outstanding academic performance as the best graduating student at Global Wealth University, Lomé, Togo.

The announcement was made during the university's 2024 convocation ceremony, held concurrently in Togo and Ghana.

Expressing her gratitude, Amaobi shared, "I never expected it. This cash prize is such a pleasant surprise. I am incredibly grateful to Prof. Imumolen and the university for making this possible."

She added that her tuition-free scholarship throughout her studies had been transformative, urging other students to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits.

"Excellence comes with hard work, dedication, and a strong sense of purpose," she advised.

Prof. Chris Imumolen, Vice Chancellor of Global Wealth University and founder of the PCI Foundation, lauded Amaobi's achievement, stating it exemplified the institution's dedication to nurturing world-class leaders.

“In Africa, we need leaders prepared to tackle economic crises and technological disruptions. At Global Wealth University, we ensure our students are equipped not only academically but also with professional skills,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor further revealed plans to provide graduates with funding opportunities to support entrepreneurial ventures.

"This is part of our commitment to ensuring that our graduates have the resources to build impactful careers and businesses," he added.