FCT beggars, scavengers, others arrested by police slam Wike ₦500m lawsuit

Vulnerable residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including scavengers, beggars, and petty traders, have filed a ₦500 million lawsuit against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and several security agencies.

The suit, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleges violations of their fundamental rights.

The legal practitioner representing the residents, Abba Hikima, filed the case on November 20, 2024, citing arbitrary arrests, harassment, and detention without charges as infringements of constitutional rights.

“It is not a crime to be homeless, beg, or engage in petty trade,” Hikima stated, attributing the residents’ plight to “harsh and unbearable government policies.”

The suit lists Wike, the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Federal Government as respondents.

Hikima is demanding ₦500 million in damages, a public apology, and immediate reforms to protect the rights of vulnerable Nigerians.

Eyewitnesses, victims recount ordeal

Hikima recounted witnessing a joint task force arrest individuals perceived as homeless or economically disadvantaged.

“In my presence, they were verbally harassed and physically threatened, creating an atmosphere of fear,” he said.

Three victims—Abdullatif Shehu, Hajiya Talatu Danladi, and Judith Samuel—provided testimonies supporting the claims.

The suit seeks a court declaration affirming the residents’ right to freedom of movement and protection from inhumane treatment under the Nigerian Constitution.

DSS legal representatives confirmed filing a counter-affidavit when the case was called, while other respondents failed to appear.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the hearing to February 4, 2025, and ordered notices to be served to the absent respondents.