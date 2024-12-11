Family demands justice as police allegedly torture 22-year-old to death in Abuja

The family of Jacob Emmanuel, a 22-year-old resident of Mpape, Abuja, is demanding justice following his death in police custody.

Emmanuel, detained for eight months without trial, reportedly endured severe torture under officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Kado.

Emmanuel’s ordeal began in February 2024 when he was arrested at home over a stolen television.

Despite recovering the item and concluding investigations, police officers allegedly refused to release him or file charges. Instead, they demanded a ₦200,000 bribe, according to the family’s lawyer.

“He was subjected to inhumane treatment,” a family member revealed, adding that Emmanuel was tortured at the Guzape detention facility, notoriously called “Abattoir.” His health deteriorated, and in October 2024, he succumbed to his injuries.

Emmanuel’s widow mother reportedly made relentless efforts to secure his release, including filing petitions to the FCT Commissioner of Police, the National Human Rights Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police, but no action was taken.

The family’s lawyer has now called for an investigation, specifically naming Inspector Paul Shafi and other officers for their alleged role in Emmanuel’s death.

“Inspector Shafi boasted about the number of young people who had died in detention under his watch,” a family source alleged.