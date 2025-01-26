Faleke lauded for championing Tinubu's tax reforms in NASS

The Tinubu Reforms Advocates (TRA) has commended Rt. Hon. James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, for his steadfast support of President Bola Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement signed by its President, Gideon Unazi, TRA described Faleke as a “pillar of development” for his pivotal role in rallying support for the bills.

"Faleke has proven to be a dependable ally of President Tinubu, leveraging his position to champion the cause of the tax reform bill," Unazi stated.

The bills, aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax system, have sparked significant debate, with advocates highlighting their potential to enhance the nation's economic framework.

Faleke, who also chairs the House Committee on Finance, has been at the forefront of these efforts.

Unazi praised Faleke’s dedication, noting that he meticulously briefed his committee members on the bills’ provisions, ensuring informed discussions.

Furthermore, Faleke extensively competed across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to address lawmakers’ concerns and secure broad-based support.

“As one of President Tinubu’s most trusted loyalists, Faleke has consistently used his legislative powers to propagate the President’s reforms and ideals,” Unazi remarked.

TRA attributed the growing legislative consensus on the tax reform bills to Faleke’s relentless efforts.

The group urged other lawmakers to emulate Faleke’s commitment and rally behind President Tinubu’s vision of building a modern, efficient, and competitive Nigeria.