Expatriate’s body found after plunging his car into river

The Rivers State Police have launched an investigation into the tragic death of one Gibson Reuben, who’s the expatriate Managing Director/CEO of Rivers State Cassava Project Limited.

Reuben, who was of Dutch nationality, died after his vehicle plunged into a river while attempting to flee from suspected kidnappers in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area.

The incident happened on the night of Monday, January 13, 2025, when armed kidnappers ambushed Reuben’s Hilux vehicle, which he was driving himself, along with a security officer.

In a desperate bid to escape, Reuben lost control of the vehicle, sending it off the road and into the river below.

Local authorities were quickly alerted, and Eleme’s Chairman, Brian Gokpa, coordinated a search team while police forces initiated a rescue operation.

However, it wasn’t until the following day, Tuesday, that the body of the Dutch national was recovered. The vehicle was also found submerged in the water.

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Olugbenga Adepoju has expressed his horror over the incident, condemning it as a brutal act. He has vowed to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and prosecuted.

Adepoju also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

Rivers State Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed that the body of Reuben was recovered late Tuesday afternoon.

She noted that while Reuben’s security detail had managed to escape the ambush, the expatriate's vehicle slid off the bridge into the river.

In a statement issued by the police, Commissioner Adepoju reiterated his condemnation of the act, describing it as "barbaric," and emphasised that the police would spare no effort in bringing the culprits to justice.

He was joined by local police commanders at the scene of the incident, where they oversaw the recovery operation.