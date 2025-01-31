Ex-Senate President David Mark's radio station allegedly sealed over ₦150k debt

The Benue State Government has allegedly sealed off Joy FM 96.5 Otukpo, a radio station owned by former Senate President Dr. David Mark, in a controversial operation involving armed policemen.

The station, which has been operational since 2006 and reaches over seven states, was reportedly invaded around 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30.

Witnesses said two trucks carrying armed policemen stormed the premises, led by the Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mr Sunday Odagba, and Mr Ikwue Ikwue from the State Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

During the operation, staff members were allegedly manhandled , and a live news bulletin was abruptly halted at gunpoint.

Managing Director of Joy FM, Amb. Christabel Iyanya condemned the incident, describing it as unprecedented.

“They came and took siege on the station, rough-handled my staff, and destroyed our entrance doors.

“They forced our news anchor to stop reading the 1 pm bulletin at gunpoint. This is beyond tax—it is something they must explain,” Iyanya said.

Authorities claimed the station owed ₦150,000 in business premises fees, but Iyanya disputed this.

“If we were owing, they could have informed us. This was an invasion, not enforcement,” she added.

Iyanya, who is also the Deputy National Chairman of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB), vowed legal action against the government’s actions.