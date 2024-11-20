Ex-President Obasanjo says completing National library key to Nigeria's progress

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the completion of the National Library of Nigeria’s headquarters. Obasanjo made this call on Wednesday at the 60th anniversary celebration and ‘Lit for Life Africa Festival’ of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) in Abuja.

He stated that completing the headquarters is essential for the country’s development. He said that the vision for a purpose-built, state-of-the-art national library is symbolic and represents a concrete commitment to national progress. “I, therefore, call on all stakeholders, from government to the private sector and international partners, to prioritise the completion of this vital infrastructure. “A fully operational headquarters will serve as a beacon for literacy and learning, a hub for cultural preservation, and a global symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to education and innovation”.

Dr Suwaiba Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, affirmed that the government recognises the role libraries play in transforming the country. She pledged that the government would continue to prioritise education as the cornerstone of national development. “The National Library has a vital role in expanding access to quality education. “It must take its rightful place in this digital age, serving as a modern hub for learning, research, and innovation, accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of location or circumstance,” she stated.

The minister further pledged the government’s commitment to supporting the National Library in its mission to empower Nigerians with knowledge and resources for lifelong learning. She also promised continued investment in the infrastructure, technology, and partnerships needed to make the National Library a world-class institution.

Earlier, National Librarian Prof. Chinwe Anunobi stated the progress the National Library has made in its six decades of existence, despite facing challenges. “Currently, the NLN has preserved over 5 million titles and more than 13 million volumes stored in various locations across the country, including 2.5 million titles and 7.5 million volumes of Nigerian-origin resources. “As a bibliographic centre, we have issued a total of 1,000,574 International Standard Book Numbers and 27,755 International Serials Numbers to publishers”.