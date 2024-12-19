Ex-Ooni Queen, broadcaster under investigation over tragic Oyo stampede

The Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 32 children at a Christmas funfair in the state.

The event, held on Wednesday, December 18, reportedly drew over 7,500 attendees , far exceeding the 5,000 initially planned.

Organisers of the funfair included Prophetess Naomi Shikemi, a former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster.

Speaking on the incident, Oyo State Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso assured the public of a thorough investigation.

“Investigation is in progress. Updates will be provided accordingly, please,” he stated.

Sources at the scene highlighted that the stampede resulted from overcrowding and poor planning, which overwhelmed the event’s capacity.

Witnesses also reported that safety measures were insufficient for the unexpected turnout.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage, with the organisers and local authorities calling for accountability.

Efforts are underway to uncover the circumstances that led to the disaster, including whether proper permits and safety protocols were observed.

As investigations continue, families of the victims and the public await further updates from the police.

The incident has reignited discussions on the need for stricter regulations and oversight for large public gatherings to prevent similar occurrences in the future.