Ex-military officers shut down Finance Ministry over unpaid pension arrears

The Ex-Service Men and Family Welfare Association of Nigeria has staged a peaceful protest at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, demanding the payment of unpaid pension arrears and other entitlements.

The rally, held on Wednesday, December 4, saw ex-military officers voice their frustrations over the financial hardships they have endured.

Speaking during the protest, the association’s President, Anthony Agbas, highlighted the severe impact on pensioners.

“We were told the money has been approved for a long time, but we have not received anything,” Agbas said, calling for the urgent release of several payments.

The association, which represents retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and their families, presented a list of demands, including the payment of palliative funds and arrears from October 2023 to November 2024, a 20 to 28 per cent salary increment with arrears, and a flat N32,000 rate from July to November.

They also requested the settlement of the new National Minimum Wage increment arrears for the same period.

Addressing the protesters, a representative from the Ministry of Finance assured them that their requests had been approved and were being fulfilled.

Despite this, the ex-servicemen remain firm in their demands, warning of further action if the payments are not expedited.

Shehu Sani reacts

Former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has expressed alarm over the protest by retired military personnel in Abuja.

Sani took to social media to voice his concern, stating that the protest sends a negative message to those currently in active service.

“The protest by ex-servicemen in Abuja over an unpaid pension sends a bad signal to those in active service and on the frontlines sacrificing their lives for the security and peace of our country,” he said.

He further questioned, “How can people who risked their lives for us now have to raise placards for their pensions?”