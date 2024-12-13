eHA seeks local synergy to aid digital healthcare solutions in Nigeria, Kenya, others

At the Global Digital Health Forum 2024 in Nairobi, eHealth Africa (eHA) called for a shift in the approach to digital health solutions across Africa, urging stakeholders to look beyond technology and consider local cultural and regulatory contexts for long-term success.

Speaking during a panel session, eHealth Africa’s Executive Director, Atef Fawaz, emphasised the importance of integrating technology with the unique healthcare challenges of each African country.

“Understanding the unique healthcare challenges in each individual country allows us to deploy tech solutions that truly make an impact,” Fawaz said, highlighting the importance of cultural awareness in developing effective interventions.

eHealth Africa’s innovative efforts have already made a significant mark in immunisation programs across Nigeria.

Through the deployment of the Logistics Management Information System (LoMIS) application, the organisation successfully facilitated the distribution of over 5.8 million vaccines to 351 primary healthcare facilities across Nigeria.

This system greatly improved the availability of vaccines, ensuring timely and efficient distribution while eliminating stockouts.

“The system significantly improved the availability of vaccines for Routine Immunisation, ensuring timely and efficient distribution while eliminating stockouts at primary healthcare facilities.

“This intervention highlights our commitment to strengthening immunisation programs and enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level,” Fawaz added.

Abdulhamid Yahaya, Deputy Director of Global Health Informatics at eHealth Africa, further stressed the need to understand the local cultural and social landscape when designing technological solutions.

He noted that successful digital health interventions require collaboration with local communities and leadership to ensure they meet the specific needs of each region.

Micheline Ntiru, a Board Member at eHealth Africa, emphasised how technology platforms enable collaboration among global health leaders, tech innovators, and local communities.

Ntiru explained that mobile-based solutions, such as SMS reminders about vaccination schedules and health education, are helping improve health outcomes in underserved areas.

“Using technology provided stakeholders a platform to create the right solutions that work within the constraints of each community, with the support of local leadership,” Ntiru said.

The panel, moderated by Ota Akhigbe, Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, included experts such as Serah Malaba (Chief Impact Officer, Tiko), Dr. Olamide Okulaja (Maisha Meds), and Dr. Dino Rech (CEO, Audere).

The discussion focused on the importance of strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance, and a deep understanding of local contexts in driving digital health solutions across diverse regions.

The forum, attended by health scholars, researchers, and government representatives from several countries, highlighted the growing role of mobile technology and the internet in advancing digital health solutions.