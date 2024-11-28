EFCC to arraign Yahaya Bello on 19-count money laundering charges today

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today arraign former Kogi State governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on fresh charges of alleged money laundering.

Scheduled to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Bello faces a 19-count indictment.

The arraignment, originally slated for January 27 next year, was brought forward after Bello presented himself at the EFCC.

“The EFCC has issued a hearing notice to ensure smooth proceedings today,” a source familiar with the case confirmed.

This marks the second time the former governor is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency. On November 27, Bello was arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on 16 charges of alleged breach of trust, which he denied.

Seeking bail during the earlier trial, Bello stated it was necessary to prepare for his defense. Justice Maryann Anenih, who presided over the prior case, reserved ruling on the bail application until December 10 and remanded Bello and two co-defendants in EFCC custody pending the decision.

The EFCC’s decision to expedite today’s arraignment indicates a strategic move to address the allegations promptly.

Observers are keen to see how Bello will respond to the new charges, with his legal team reportedly gearing up for a robust defence.