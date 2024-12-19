EFCC summons suspended chairmen of 18 Edo LGAs for financial interrogation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have invited the suspended chairmen of the 18 local governments in Edo to its office for interrogation.

The invitation was contained in a letter by EFFC Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government. Chukkol, in the letter dated December 17, directed the chairmen of Akoko-Edo, Egor, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East, and Esan West, to report at its office on Thursday, December 19.

Others also expected at the commission on Thursday are the chairmen of Etsako Central, Etsako East, and Etsako West local governments. The remaining chairmen from Igueben, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Owan East, Owan West, and Uhunmwode local governments are scheduled to report on Friday, December 20.