ICYMI: EFCC official found dead on Lagos street [VIDEO]

The body of an official from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), identified as Sylvanus, was discovered lifeless on a Lagos street.

The disturbing incident, captured in a viral video, has raised questions about the safety of anti-corruption officers.

In the video, Sylvanus is seen dressed in burgundy traditional attire, lying motionless on the roadside.

Bystanders, including two police officers, searched his belongings for identification. They found his EFCC identity card, which confirmed his affiliation with the commission.

“Where e dey work? Nah EFCC. His ID card dey there,” a voice, including that of a policeman, said in the footage.

EFCC reacts to mysterious incident

The circumstances surrounding Sylvanus’s death remain unclear. The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

“The death is being investigated,” Oyewale said without providing further details.

This incident comes just weeks after another EFCC official , Aminu Salisu, was tragically killed during a raid in Awka, Anambra State.

Salisu’s death was attributed to gunfire in what the EFCC described as an operation gone wrong. The repeated fatalities of EFCC officials in such a short period have raised public concerns about the risks faced by anti-corruption agents.

Many are calling for swift action to uncover the truth behind these incidents and ensure the safety of EFCC operatives as they continue their work.