DSS urged to expose alleged politicians behind North West banditry

Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have linked the rising banditry in Nigeria’s North West to alleged political sabotage by “desperate politicians.”

The Asiwaju Social Network (ASoN), North West Zone, issued a stern warning to individuals they accuse of orchestrating unrest to undermine Tinubu's administration.

In a statement signed by Hon. Lukman Hamza and Comrade Aliyu Zuberu, the group condemned “highly placed northern leaders” who they claim are exploiting insecurity to win political points.

“Those fomenting troubles just to score cheap political points must desist. Elections are over, and we must support leaders to succeed,” the group stated.

Highlighting the human cost of the ongoing crisis, ASoN urged security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), to uncover and expose the culprits.

“Let the security agencies keep tabs on those behind the insurgency and banditry. No one in power stays immune forever,” they warned.

The group’s statement follows a wave of attacks in Zamfara State, including the recent abduction of over 50 women and girls in Kakin-Dawa, Maradun Local Government Area.

According to reports, bandits on motorcycles stormed the community at 1:30 a.m., abducting residents, predominantly women and children. Despite local security efforts, victims were taken to an unknown destination.

Maradun, the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Bello Matawalle, has witnessed repeated bandit attacks, with a similar abduction of over 40 residents in September.