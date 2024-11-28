Details emerge as Tinubu moves to make crucial appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is gearing up to transmit a list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, marking a significant step in addressing Nigeria's prolonged diplomatic vacuum.

This move follows the recall of 83 ambassadors in September 2023, leaving Nigeria’s 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates globally without substantive leadership.

Sources within the government confirmed that the names of the prospective ambassadors would be sent to the Senate in early December.

However, due to procedural and diplomatic protocols, the nominees are not expected to begin their tour of duty until months later.

A Diplomatic Reset

Upon assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu initiated a reassessment of Nigeria’s foreign policy, which resulted in the recall of ambassadors by October 31, 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar emphasised the President’s prerogative in such decisions, stating, “Ambassadors serve at the President’s behest, and it is his right to send or recall them.”

The delay in appointing new ambassadors has left Nigeria relying on consuls-general and chargés d’affaires, who lack the authority to represent the country at high-level engagements.

Earlier in 2024, the government deployed 12 consuls-general and five chargés d’affaires, but these interim measures have proven insufficient.

One senior Foreign Service official, speaking anonymously, described the appointments as long overdue.

“Within the first week of December, the names should be out. After Senate screening, it takes three to six months for the envoys to assume their duties, depending on the host countries,” the official disclosed.

Challenges and Priorities

Budget constraints have reportedly hampered the process. Minister Tuggar previously cited financial limitations as a key factor for the delay.

Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Eche Abu-Ode also linked the delay to budgetary allocations.

The appointment process, governed by Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution, requires Senate approval.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, clarified that the list comprises both career diplomats and political appointees.

“The ambassadorial list has two components: career ambassadors and political ambassadors. Both go through thorough processes before final submission to the National Assembly,” he explained.

An African-Centric Approach?

While the identities of the nominees remain under wraps, sources suggest that the initial list may prioritise African countries.

A senior official hinted, “Maybe not all the countries will be announced at once; it’s likely African countries will come first.”

A high-ranking member of Tinubu’s media team is reportedly among those being considered for appointment.

“The list is imminent and will be announced in about a week,” the source revealed.

Tinubu’s Travels and Broader Context

The announcement coincides with President Tinubu’s state visits to France and South Africa.

Tinubu is currently in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, with plans to proceed to South Africa.

These visits underscore the President’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s foreign relations amidst the absence of substantive ambassadors.

Once nominees are announced, the host nations must issue agreements, a process that involves extensive background checks.

“Host governments will investigate nominees to ensure they have no inimical intentions,” an official explained, adding that the current strained relationship with countries like Niger could prolong the approval process.

If confirmed, the ambassadorial appointments will fill a critical gap in Nigeria’s diplomatic apparatus, enabling the country to engage more effectively on the global stage.