Cross River man kills mother with stick

Mathias Amunde, a resident of Obudu Local Government Area in Cross River State, has been arrested by the state police command for the alleged murder of his mother.

The incident, which has shocked the local community, unfolded when the victim’s body was discovered in a well, and Amunde is believed to have committed the act with the help of an accomplice.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Amunde was seen during a police interrogation, where he confessed to his involvement in the murder.

He revealed that he and his accomplice, identified as Walcot, used a stick to strike his mother. Afterward, the two men reportedly dragged her body from the house and disposed of it by throwing it into a nearby well.

“I and Walcot killed her. We used a stick. Walcot went to his house. After we killed her, Walcot dragged her out of the house, and we together dragged her to the well,” Amunde said in the video, which was shared by an Instagram user.

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, confirmed Amunde’s arrest and assured that the case would be transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation.

Ugbo said "Yes, he has been arrested. He will be transferred to the police headquarters for further investigation,".

The authorities are now working to gather more information regarding the motive behind this shocking act of violence, while Amunde and Walcot are expected to face serious charges in connection with the crime.