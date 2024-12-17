C'River govt secures safety insurance pact for Calabar Carnival participants

The Cross Rivers State government has secured a crucial partnership that would help insure the safety of people all around the world participating at the upcoming Calabar Carnival.

The partnership was announced by the International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI) who will provide comprehensive coverage for performers and attendees, ensuring their safety throughout the iconic event.

In a statement, Mr Olasupo Sogelola, Managing Director of IEI Plc, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with the Cross River State Government.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Cross River State Government to support this laudable and iconic event. Our experienced team, with their focus and dedication, will ensure a secure, pleasant, and enjoyable experience for all attendees,” he said.

The Calabar Carnival, widely celebrated as Africa’s largest street party, is a vibrant showcase of culture, music, and creativity.

This year’s edition is scheduled to take place on the 28th and 29th of December in Calabar, Cross River State, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors globally.

This partnership highlights IEI Plc’s commitment to supporting cultural initiatives and delivering reliable insurance solutions.

Known for its innovation and professionalism, IEI Plc continues to uphold its core values of trust and responsiveness, solidifying its position as Africa’s preferred insurance provider.