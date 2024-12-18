Critics question Edo State governor’s motives amid ₦800m LGA fund controversy

The suspension of all 18 local government chairmen and their deputies by the Edo State House of Assembly has sparked controversy, with allegations of financial impropriety and a struggle for control over a monthly ₦800 million Special Security and Environmental Fund.

A leaked letter from the Ministry of Local Government, Community, and Chieftaincy Affairs, dated December 5, 2024, instructed councils not to utilise their November allocation until further notice from Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The directive, signed by a senior official, has drawn widespread criticism, with many interpreting it as a move to usurp local government autonomy.

Legal experts have condemned the governor’s actions, citing a Supreme Court ruling that guarantees local governments financial independence.

“It’s unconstitutional,” noted a legal observer. “Suspending the chairmen shortly after freezing their accounts suggests a calculated attempt to centralise control over funds meant for grassroots governance.”

According to sources close to the councils, tensions escalated when the governor demanded financial statements from the chairmen—a request described as unprecedented.

“Resistance from the chairmen to relinquish control of their finances led to this backlash,” claimed an insider.

The ₦800 million fund, allocated for grassroots security and environmental initiatives, is critical for community policing and other essential services.

Observers warn that freezing these funds could heighten insecurity and disrupt governance in Edo State.

Civil society leaders have also expressed alarm. “If state governors can suspend elected officials and freeze funds arbitrarily, local democracy is under threat,” lamented one activist.

Under Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution and the Supreme Court’s recent judgement, local councils are recognised as an independent tier of government.