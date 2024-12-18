Court sentences 3 people to death for killing monarch

Three men have been sentenced to death by hanging by the Delta State High Court in Ibusa for the 2016 kidnapping and murder of Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III, the traditional ruler of Ubulu-Uku.

Nearly nine years after the crime, the court convicted Suleiman Musa, Garba Abubakar, and Haruna for their involvement in the killing, while the first defendant, Jemilu Ahmed, received a 5-year sentence and an additional 14 years for other offenses. Recall that Obi Ofulue was abducted by gunmen on January 6, 2016, along the Ubulu-Uku-Obior Road. His body was found shortly after the incident, prompting a detailed investigation.

The prosecution presented evidence showing the defendants' direct involvement in the murder, which included kidnapping and robbery. Justice M.O. Omovie, in her judgment, confirmed that the prosecution had proved the charges against the four defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The court finds that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants are guilty of the charges against them," she stated. "The 1st defendant is sentenced to five years and 14 years imprisonment for the respective counts, to run concurrently. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants are sentenced to death by hanging." Prosecutor J.E. Odogun, who led the case, praised the ruling, emphasizing that the defendants had conspired to kidnap, rob, and murder the late monarch.