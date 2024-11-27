Court remands Yahaya Bello, others in EFCC custody until December 10

Justice Maryann Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has scheduled December 10 to rule on bail applications for former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello and two co-defendants, Umar Shoaib Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

At the hearing, Bello’s lead counsel, Joseph Bodunde Daudu, SAN, pressed for his client’s release on bail, arguing the former governor’s commitment to due process.

“Bello has not left Nigeria in seven years, proving he is not a flight risk,” Daudu emphasised.

He further reassured the court that the defendant would not tamper with evidence or witnesses, given that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has completed its investigation.

However, EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, opposed the bail request, citing potential interference with evidence.

“Granting bail at this stage could undermine the integrity of witnesses and the judicial process,” Pinheiro argued.

Justice Anenih, after listening to the submissions, deferred the ruling and ordered the defendants to remain in EFCC custody until her decision is delivered.

This legal development follows allegations of financial misconduct during Bello’s tenure as governor.

While co-defendants Oricha and Hudu were earlier granted administrative bail by the EFCC, Bello’s court appearance marked his first since the charges were filed.