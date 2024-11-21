Commission suspends 4 magistrates, judicial officers for drunkenness, incompetence & corruption

The Cross River Judicial Service Commission has suspended four magistrates and some judicial service staff over misconduct, corruption, and judicial malpractices. Peter Ene, the Commission’s Secretary, announced the suspension in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar. Ene listed the suspended magistrates to include, Ushie Ushang, Port Court, Calabar, and Gabriel Ebebe, Chief Magistrate Court, Edor, Ikom.

Others are; Gabriel Agana, Chief Magistrates Court, Effraya, Ikom, and Shadrach Orji, Chief Magistrates Court 1, Ogoja. He said that the magistrates were found guilty of corruption, falsification of records, judicial incompetence, drunkenness, and dereliction of duty among others. The secretary said that while the four magistrates were suspended without pay, two others were sternly warned. Ene further stated that three judicial staff were suspended without pay while a Chief Bailiff was given a warning letter.

He directed all affected outstation magistrates to hand over pending cases to their respective court registrars for necessary actions. Ene further directed the magistrate in Calabar to hand over all pending files to the Administrative Chief Magistrate. The secretary said that the commission’s decision was consistent with the provisions of Section 3, Rule 03305 of the Cross River Public Service Rules, 2004.