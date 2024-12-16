'Colleagues in fraud' - Reactions as Benin Republic's electoral commission visits Nigeria to learn from INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to share its electoral expertise with the Commission Electorale Nationale Autonomie (CENA) in Benin Republic as the latter prepares for its most complex elections in 2026.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu welcomed a 12-member delegation led by CENA President Dr Sacca Lafia.

Yakubu outlined the areas of collaboration, stating, “CENA is interested in the legal framework for elections in Nigeria, the design and printing of election materials, recruitment and training of poll officials, election budgeting, security, and the use of technology.”

CENA, which plans to conduct legislative, local, and presidential elections within three months in 2026, seeks to understudy INEC’s processes.

The legislative and local elections are scheduled for January 2026, while the presidential election will follow in April.

Yakubu highlighted the importance of peer learning, assuring the delegation of INEC’s full support.

“We have drawn up an elaborate programme for this visit, covering all aspects of the electoral process. Various departments within the Commission will brief the visitors,” he said.

Dr Sacca Lafia expressed optimism that the study visit would bolster CENA’s capacity to effectively handle the 2026 elections.

“We will fully share our experience with you and make relevant documents available to enrich your understanding of our processes,” Yakubu concluded.

Reactions from Nigerians

The visit has sparked sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians questioning its intentions. Social media reactions have accused INEC of being a poor example of credible election practices.

On Twitter, a user identified as Dflex described the meeting as a partnership in malpractice, posting, “Colleagues in fraud.”

Another user, @Ubayoo, suggested the visit aimed at learning election manipulation strategies, stating, “Yes, to learn how to rig elections in their country, mentorship master @inecnigeria.”

The criticisms didn’t end there. User @weknowitall101 wrote, “They came to the most corrupt country in the world 🌎, and after elections, there will be glitches,” referencing controversies surrounding Nigeria’s technological hitches in recent polls.

Similarly, @SirFearlessss tweeted, “They've come to learn how to rig an election and get away with the rigging successfully.” Another commentator, @kolawole_owoeye, implied underhanded tactics were the focus of the visit, remarking, “They came to learn how to switch servers off, delay tactics, and announce results in the middle of the night.”

The public has scrutinised INEC's handling of past elections, including accusations of inefficiency and bias.

While the specific agenda of the Benin delegation remains unclear, the visit has reignited debates about INEC’s credibility, both locally and regionally.