Coalition uncovers alleged plot by pro-Wike faction to detain Ugochinyere

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged a secret plot to arrest and frame its spokesperson, Hon. Ugochinyere Michael Ikeagwuonu, a vocal opposition figure and lawmaker representing Ideato Federal Constituency.

At a press conference in Abuja, the coalition accused factions loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating the scheme with support from certain security agencies.

Peter Ameh, CUPP’s Secretary-General, described the alleged plot as a “grave threat to democracy,” claiming fabricated charges, including bribery, defamation, and treason, are being prepared against Ugochinyere.

“This desperate, low-budget Nollywood production has already failed,” Ameh stated, referring to purportedly trained false witnesses.

The coalition linked the accusations to Ugochinyere’s exposé of alleged land racketeering in the FCT and his criticism of activities within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). CUPP warned that any harm to Ugochinyere would spark resistance nationwide.

“The opposition family is mobilising across the country. We will resist this intimidation in courts and on the streets,” the coalition declared.

CUPP writes Tinubu

CUPP announced plans for nationwide protests and petitions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the European Union, and UK foreign missions.

“Democracy thrives on accountability, transparency, and dissenting voices,” the coalition noted, urging Nigerians to resist tyranny.

This is not the first time Ugochinyere has faced such allegations. Previously charged with treason and other crimes, he emerged victorious in his election despite the persecution.

“If those charges didn’t stop him then, this recycled plot will fail now,” CUPP asserted.

The coalition reiterated solidarity with Ugochinyere and called on civil society groups and international observers to monitor developments closely.