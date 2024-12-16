BREAKING: President Tinubu postpones 2025 budget presentation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presentation of Nigeria’s ₦47.9 trillion 2025 budget to the National Assembly has been rescheduled from Tuesday, December 17, to Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

A senior official in the National Assembly confirmed this development, revealing that an official statement clarifying the postponement is expected within hours.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had earlier announced during Thursday’s plenary that President Tinubu would present the annual budget on December 17.

“The president has made his intention known to the National Assembly to present the 2025 budget to the joint Assembly of the National Assembly on the 17th of December, 2024,” Akpabio informed lawmakers.

The presentation was scheduled for the House of Representatives Chamber, and plenary sessions were scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Senators were to convene in the Red Chamber before proceeding in procession to join their House of Representatives counterparts for the budget’s unveiling.

This postponement follows President Tinubu's submission of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2025–2027 last month, which marked a critical step in the budget preparation process.

The ₦47.9 trillion budget proposal represents a significant financial plan, sparking expectations of policy directions and economic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

Lawmakers and stakeholders alike await further clarification on the rationale for the change in schedule.