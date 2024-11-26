BREAKING: Port Harcourt refinery officially commences crude oil processing operation

This development comes after a $1.5 billion renovation project initiated in 2021 under a Federal Government contract to modernise the facility.

Situated in Alesa Eleme, Port Harcourt, the refinery complex houses two operational units established in 1965 and 1989. They have a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

The older plant processes 60,000 barrels per stream day, while the newer unit handles 150,000 barrels daily.

The first trucks of petroleum products are scheduled to leave the refinery on Tuesday, November 26.

Meanwhile, the operation of the PH refinery is expected to challenge the already operating Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to the report, the $20bn refinery processes 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The initial run will see the refinery churn out diesel and aviation fuel before moving on to petrol production.

Despite its status as Africa’s largest oil producer and the continent’s top economy, Nigeria heavily relies on imported fuel and diesel due to the moribund state of the local refineries.