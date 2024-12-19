BREAKING: Good news for Nigerians as Dangote slashes petrol price

In a move set to provide significant relief to Nigerians, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ₦899.50 per litre.

The announcement, made on Thursday morning, December 19, comes just weeks after the company previously lowered the price to ₦970 per litre on November 24.

“This reduction is designed to ease transport costs during the festive period,” said Anthony Chiejina, Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group.

The company also unveiled a special holiday offer, allowing consumers to purchase an additional litre of fuel on credit for every litre bought with cash.

“This unique initiative is backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank,” Chiejina added.

The refinery expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-quality petroleum products that meet global standards.

“Our operations signal the end of Nigeria being a dumping ground for substandard and blended imported products, which have posed significant risks to human health, machinery, and the environment,” Chiejina said.

With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery is the largest single-train refinery globally. It can meet Nigeria’s entire refined petroleum product demand while leaving a surplus for export.