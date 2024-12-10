Bobrisky, Beta Edu, Shallipopi, and Ogechi lyrics dominate Google trends 2024

Google, on Tuesday, unveiled the ‘2024 Year in Search’ for Nigeria with Bobrisky, Beta Edu, Shallipopi, and Ogechi lyrics leading the trends search. The Communications and Public Affairs Manager, of Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said in a statement that the 2024 Year in Search offered a unique lens into the questions, and interests that shaped the lives of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do. Kola-Ogunlade said that the trends showcased the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention during the year. “The trending personality search in 2024 national was led by Bobrisky followed by Beta Edu, a global search was Donald Trump, while the search on death included Junior Pope, and Herbert Wigwe among other searches.

"In Nigeria, this year’s results show a continued interest in the political and economic landscape, with searches related to the U.S. elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid topping the news category in this order,’’ he said. According to him, Nigerians were also curious about personalities like Bobrisky, who led the trending people’s list this year. Kola-Ogunlade said that the music scene in 2024 was marked by a surge in popularity for artists like Shallipopi and Khaid, who also featured prominently in the overall personalities list.