BEDC restores power to Edo's Iguosa community after year-long blackout

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) says it has restored power to the Iguosa community in Ovia North East Local Government of Edo after a year of blackouts caused by transformer failure. BEDC’s Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Lawani Jonathan on Thursday in Benin expressed gratitude to the managing director, Deolu Ijose and the board for accomplishing the task. Jonathan explained that the blackout began after the transformer serving the Iguosa community failed and later caught fire at a vendor’s repair facility.

“Efforts to secure a replacement transformer faced challenges, leading to prolonged darkness. The board eventually approved a transformer from another location. “We have to repair a vandalised transformer, and replaced cables to restore power to the community,” Jonathan said. The BEDC official decried the impact of vandalism to its facilities, including theft at the injection substation and damage to control cables and transformers.

Apologising to the community, he said that it was personally disheartening to him, especially as an indigene of the state to have any area disconnected from the national grid. He commended the patience of Iguosa residents and their leaders for their cooperation during the crisis, lauding their understanding and peaceful conduct. Jonathan extended gratitude to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for monitoring and supporting BEDC throughout the process. He assured communities with vandalised transformers that repairs would be expedited to restore supply before Christmas.

Jonathan disclosed that BEDC was intensifying efforts to curb vandalism through public sensitisation campaigns and collaboration with local leaders and security agencies. He emphasised the need for communities to safeguard electricity infrastructure, noting that it was vital for uninterrupted service delivery. "Recently some vandals we apprehended in Ekiti and Benin are in police custody and we have resolved to combat infrastructure sabotage,” he added.