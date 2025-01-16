Bauchi Govt to recruit 3,000 teachers, introduces girls' scholarship program

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the recruitment of 3,000 teachers to be deployed to Junior and Senior Secondary schools across the state.

Malam Ali Gar, the Bauchi Project Coordinator, Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), stated this on Thursday during a sensitisation meeting on the Girls Scholarship Programme with stakeholders from Bauchi Local Government.

According to him, the move was part of the conditions to be met for the implementation of the AGILE project in the state. He explained that 2,000 teachers out of the figure would be deployed to Junior Secondary Schools while the remaining 1,000 would go to Senior Secondary Schools.

This, he said, was to breach the pupils and students-teacher ratio gap across the benefitting schools under the project. He said;

The teachers will be under the payroll of the state government and not the AGILE Project. They will be recruited from the benefitting communities and this will ensure maximum participation on the side of the teachers, ease access, monitoring and ensure ownership

He revealed that the project would commence the payment of Conditional Cash Transfers to about 9,000 girls selected and registered as beneficiaries under the project in the next two weeks.

Gar explained that the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme involved the payment of ₦15,000 as a registration fee to each of the beneficiaries and ₦20,000 as a stipend for the first term session.

He added that ₦10,000 would be paid to them for second and third-term sessions respectively with the condition that each beneficiary must have 75% attendance.

Gar, who said all ICT facilities, and skills acquisition tools for the project implementation have been procured, added that officials deployed to various communities were able to capture only 9,000 out of the 20,250 targeted beneficiaries in the past 10 weeks.

He appealed to all stakeholders to monitor activities in their respective wards and communities to ensure that teachers perform their duties diligently.

Reacting, Alhaji Mahmood Babama’aji, the Executive Chairman, of Bauchi Local Government, commended the AGILE technical team for its effort toward the implementation of the project.