Appeal court upholds death sentence of Rahmon Adedoyin over murder of OAU student

The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, has upheld the death sentence handed to Rahmon Adedoyin for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The appellate court affirmed the Osogbo High Court's earlier ruling, which found Adedoyin guilty of conspiracy, unlawful killing, and related offences.

Adegoke was killed at Adedoyin’s hotel during a trip to write his MBA exams.

Fatima Adesina, representing the respondent on behalf of Femi Falana SAN, highlighted the court’s decision: “The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction for various offences, including conspiracy to kill and unlawful killing.

"However, it quashed the trial court's order mandating the convict to provide for the education of the deceased’s children.”

The appellate court also overturned the High Court’s directive to forfeit Adedoyin's property to the state.

It maintained that the convict's financial responsibility for the children rendered the forfeiture redundant.

Adegoke, a chartered accountant, was murdered in a case that sparked public outrage.

The judgment brings some closure to his family, although aspects of the lower court’s ruling were modified.