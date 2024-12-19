Anambra Police seek public help to reunite 15-year-old abducted boy with family

The Police Command in Anambra has urged members of the public, especially residents of Onitsha and Ihiala to assist with the efforts to locate the parents of 15-year-old Chibuike Onyebuchi .

Onyebuchi, who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was allegedly abducted recently in Onitsha and found recently in Kogi. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this when he addressed newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

