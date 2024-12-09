Amnesty International report on Nigerian Army sparks fresh criticism

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has cleared the Nigerian military of allegations of human rights abuses, refuting claims made by Amnesty International (AI).

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, GAW lauded the military’s commitment to upholding international standards in its fight against insurgency.

Dr Lion Adebayo Ogorry, GAW’s Country Representative, stated, “The Nigerian military has conducted itself with honour and professionalism, adhering to international best practices.”

He noted that while misconduct may occur among individuals, such actions do not reflect the armed forces as a whole.

GAW emphasised the challenging context within which the military operates, combating unconventional threats.

Amnesty International’s Report Branded “Propaganda”

In a strong rebuttal, GAW dismissed AI’s findings as baseless and exaggerated.

“Amnesty International’s report propagates falsehoods, inflating victim numbers to discredit Nigeria’s administration,” said Adebayo.

He urged the public to recognise the broader sacrifices made by security forces, labelling them the “bedrock of national security.”

GAW commended the Nigerian government for its proactive measures to address misconduct allegations, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

“Addressing these concerns rebuilds public trust and strengthens national unity,” Adebayo added.

The organisation called for collective efforts to preserve the military’s integrity while promoting justice and humanity.