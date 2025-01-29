ICYMI: Akwa Ibom Deputy Gov's daughter dies seven months after wedding

Akwa Ibom State is in mourning following the death of Mrs Blessing, the daughter of the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi.

She passed away due to childbirth complications at a hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragic incident occurred just seven months after her wedding, leaving her family and associates devastated.

Sources close to the Eyakenyi family revealed that the deputy governor was inconsolable after receiving the heartbreaking news.

In response, Governor Umo Eno, members of the state cabinet, and other political figures rallied around to offer their condolences.

The loss comes barely four months after Governor Eno himself suffered a personal tragedy with the passing of his wife, deepening the sorrow in the Akwa Ibom political circle.

Following the news of Blessing’s passing, tributes have poured in from across the state.

Artists, politicians, and community leaders have expressed their sympathies, describing her as a bright and promising individual whose life was cut short too soon.

“This is a painful loss. Blessing was an exceptional young woman with so much potential,” a close associate of the family said. “Our hearts go out to the Eyakenyi and Adewunmi families in this difficult time.”

As the state mourns, arrangements for her funeral are yet to be announced.