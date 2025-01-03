Abia Police reactivates 24-hour radio communications for enhanced statewide security

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abia, ASP Maureen Chinaka , in a statement in Umuahia on Friday, explained that the purpose was to attend to the security needs of Abia residents in 2025. She stated that the coverage of the office had been extended to all parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Abia Command, CP Danladi Isa , has reactivated the Command’s Radio Communications Office for 24-hour operation daily.

According to the statement, it is to ensure seamless communication, as necessary equipment has been installed, and outdated systems replaced.

“It is for enhanced efficiency in managing directives and responding promptly to security emergencies across Abia,” she stated.

In his address to officers of the Communications Department, the commissioner emphasised the critical role the department played in maintaining security across the state.