'A beacon of hope' - PUSG, Zedx celebrate Gov Uzodimma at 65

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has received an outpouring of tributes as he celebrates his 65th birthday on Thursday, December 12.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, December 12, Nzube Gabriel Onyekaozulu, Chairman of Zedx Original, and Prada Uzodimma, founder of PUSG, commended the governor for his transformative leadership and commitment to the people of Imo State.

Describing Governor Uzodimma as “a beacon of hope, resilience, and transformation,” the statement highlighted his achievements in infrastructure development, improved security, and economic progress.

“Under your stewardship, Imo State has become a place of renewed promise. Your unwavering dedication inspires prosperity and transformation across the state,” they wrote.

The tribute celebrated Uzodimma’s ability to navigate challenges with strength and purpose.

“You have chosen progress over distractions and unity over division. Leadership is no small burden, and yet you have carried it with grace and determination,” the statement read.

Zedx Original and PUSG also lauded Uzodimma’s passion for uplifting lives and fostering opportunities, positioning him as a leader whose legacy will endure for generations.

They noted, “Leadership is not measured by applause but by the lives touched, dreams rekindled, and hope restored.”

Reflecting on their collaboration, the organisations described their shared vision with Uzodimma as a driving force for sustainable progress. “Together, we celebrate your inspiring leadership, aligning our efforts to drive meaningful change.”

Born on December 12, 1958, Hope Uzodimma has served as governor of Imo State since 2020. His tenure followed a landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared him the winner of the 2019 election.