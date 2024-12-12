6 mourners returning from condolence visit to accident victims die in auto crash

In a tragic sequence of events, just 48 hours after a deadly crash claimed 14 lives in Kafin Hausa, Jigawa, another fatal accident has struck the state. This time, six individuals lost their lives in a crash that occurred on Wednesday night along the Auyo road, leading to Adiyani in Guri Local Government Area.

According to sources, the victims were residents of Adiyani, returning from a condolence visit. The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, which is still grieving the recent loss of 14 lives. As a result, this new tragedy has deepened the sense of sorrow in the area, marking a devastating toll of 20 deaths on Jigawa’s roads within just two days.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Jigawa State, Shi’isu Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident, stating that investigations were ongoing. He explained that the accident involved a commercial Wagon Golf car, though the plate number could not be identified. Medical personnel at Hadejia General Hospital later confirmed the victims’ deaths.

Relatives of the deceased expressed profound grief. "We are still in shock and struggling to accept the loss," said Garba Aliyu, a brother of one of the victims. “They were returning home after visiting someone who had lost a loved one.” Malam Muhammad, the father of 32-year-old Muhktar Muhammad, one of the victims, described the incident as a trial from God. He urged the government to take immediate action to improve road safety in the state.