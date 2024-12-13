44-year-old son beat up mother over ₦48k rent, threatens to kill siblings

A 44-year-old man, Obinna Makata was on Friday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly beating up his mother.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, for assault, theft, causing a breach of peace and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January 2020 and November. He was alleged to have conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace.