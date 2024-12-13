44-year-old son beat up mother over ₦48k rent, threatens to kill siblings

A 44-year-old man, Obinna Makata was on Friday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly beating up his mother.
The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, for assault, theft, causing a breach of peace and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January 2020 and November. He was alleged to have conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace.
The prosecution said the defendant stole ₦48,000 meant for the rent from his mother, Euphemia Makata. The defendant was also alleged to have beaten up his mother and threatened to kill her and his siblings.
The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 56(a), 168, 172, and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. Magistrate Layeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.
He adjourned the case until January 8, 2025, for mention.