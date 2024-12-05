4 people sentenced to death for killing woman over witchcraft

A High Court in Jigawa State has handed down death sentences to four individuals involved in the 2019 murder of Salamatu Musa, a 30-year-old woman accused of practicing witchcraft. The convicted individuals Hassan Isah (55), Adama Yahaya (42), Abdullahi Yahaya (35), and Maryam Daso Yahaya (28) were found guilty of conspiring to kill Musa, blaming her for the death of their child.

The sentencing, which took place on December 4, 2024, was delivered by Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin-Kudu, who stated that the convicted individuals had acted with full awareness of the consequences of their actions, ultimately leading to the woman’s death. In addition to the death sentences for the charge of culpable homicide, the court also sentenced each of the defendants to six years in prison for criminal conspiracy.

The prosecution's case, which began in 2019, was bolstered by five eyewitness testimonies, a medical report, and confessions from the accused. The court found the evidence compelling enough to convict under relevant provisions of the Penal Code, specifically Sections 97 and 221(b).