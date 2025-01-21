36-year-old man in court for raping younger sister's friend during visit

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 36-year-old man, David Luke, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman.

The defendant, who resides at 15, Robert St., Magodo Phase 2, Lagos, is being tried for rape. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.F. Onamusi, did not take the defendant’s plea.

Rather, she ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre till February 18, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The Prosecutor, ASP Mathew Akhaluode, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 16, 2024, at his residence.

Akhaluode said that the defendant raped the woman who came to visit his younger sister. The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Earlier this month, a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State ordered the remand of a 74-year-old farmer, Samson Goje, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a minor.

Goje was charged by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to Section 259 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant’s father, Yusuf Pama, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on January 3.

Audu said that the defendant lured the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building in Zonkwa and had carnal knowledge of her.