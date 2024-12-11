300 Adamawa rape survivors demand special program for healing and justice

No fewer than 300 rape survivors in Adamawa have demanded a special programme to heal their pains and provide access to justice. Adek Ozaveshe, the team lead and Executive Director of Today for Tomorrow Initiative, an NGO, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the youth road walk in commemoration of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Yola on Wednesday.

She said that the commemoration was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) to create awareness for the public against GBV in the state. “Among us there are survivors, I am one of them but lucky to be married. “Help us, help our today and tomorrow, please pity our future, pity our children by stopping such acts in society”, she pleaded.

According to her, some survivors were now living with HIV because they were not protected during the act. She further said that such a special programme would go a long way to heal the pains felt by the survivors emotionally and psychologically as well as create awareness on how to succeed in life. Ketura Balanso, the State Coordinator of the NGO, warned the perpetrators and those who have the intention to stop the crime. She called on all stakeholders, particularly the judiciary to join hands in ensuring justice for survivors.