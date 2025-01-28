24-year-old farmer jailed 30 months for diverting customer’s ₦1.47 million funds

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old farmer, Bilal Salisu, to 30 months in prison for diverting a customer’s ₦1,478,000 for personal use.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

Bokkos ordered the convict to pay an option of ₦50,000 fine or spend six months in prison.

The convict was also ordered to pay a compensation of ₦1,287,000, in default of which he is to spend another two years in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on December 7, 2024, at the Angwan Rogo Police Station by one Ahmad Sabiu, the complainant.

Gokwat said that the complainant gave the convict ₦1,478,000 to buy some chemicals but he diverted the money to his personal use.

He said, however, that a sum of ₦200,000 was recovered from the convict during police investigations.