23-year-old tailor sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a divorcee on her way to the mosque

Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi of Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday sentenced one Idris Rasheed, 23, to 12 years imprisonment for raping a woman in purdah. Justice Ajayi said since the convict confessed to the crime while the doctor’s report confirmed penetration and semen was found, Rasheed was guilty of the charge.

The judge said the defendant was hereby sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. Ajayi said the jail term would commence on January 29, 2023, when the convict was arraigned in court. The Defence Counsel, Mr O. A. Ekundayo, during his plea, said the convict had spent 19 months and 9 days in the custody of Agodi Correctional facility. Ekundayo said the convict had conducted himself in a manner most reasonably expected of him and had learnt his lesson. He said the convict had endured the pains and agony at the Correctional facility as a lesson to him. He said that the convict was not a fugitive before and during the time spent at Agodi Correctional facility in the circumstances of this case.

“The defendant is at the mercy of the court, based on the fact before my noble Lord, I prayed the court to exercise the judicial dexterity and clemency on the convict, ” Ekundayo said. Earlier, the prosecution led by Mrs K. K. Oloso-Olayiwola, Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, said the convict, a resident of Abayomi area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, was charged with rape. Oloso-Olayiwola said the convict raped the victim, 29, a petty trader and a divorcee about 10:00 pm while she was on her way home.