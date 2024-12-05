23-year-old man to clean Kaduna court for 3 weeks for stealing shoes & trousers worth ₦380,000

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Clement Dauda, to three weeks of community service for stealing three pairs of shoes and trousers worth ₦380,000.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to the charge. According to Emmanuel, the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, with exhibit tendered against the convict. The magistrate said the community service should be done within the court premises or any government agency.