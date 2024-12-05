23-year-old man to clean Kaduna court for 3 weeks for stealing shoes & trousers worth ₦380,000

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Clement Dauda, to three weeks of community service for stealing three pairs of shoes and trousers worth ₦380,000.
The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to the charge. According to Emmanuel, the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, with exhibit tendered against the convict. The magistrate said the community service should be done within the court premises or any government agency.
Earlier, the Prosecution, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported at Barnawa Police Station by Timothy Isaac, on November 27.
Leo said the convict trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole three pairs of shoes and trousers all valued at ₦380,000. He added that during the investigation, the stolen items were recovered from him. He said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.